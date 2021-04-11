On November 11, the arrival of Microsoft’s new generation consoles took place on the market: Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Despite several months having passed since then, many users have not yet been able to get hold of any of the two Redmond consoles, although those lucky enough to have acquired one may be interested in the product we are talking about today.

Although it is true that Xbox Series X has a fantastic design, not only exterior but also interior, with a level of construction never before seen in a console, that does not imply that the console cannot fall into any of the problems that every product with a wide air outlet you must fight: dust.

Protect your Xbox Series X from dust

That’s why from SomosXbox we bring you this product that not only protect your Xbox Series X from dust, but it will also allow us to have a convenient way to store our controls or headphones, which will allow us to save space in our home.

We speak neither more nor less than the Aolion dust cover. As we can see in the product image, this cover will greatly reduce the size of the space that Xbox Series X has for dust entry. However, that does not mean that it prevents the air from coming out of the console, as the product is designed to let the air out without any problem, with the benefit of keeping the entry of dust at bay.

In addition, it also has holes with which we can place some hangers to hang our controller or headset next to the console.

