In the digital age, privacy in our communications has become a very important issue.

Instant messaging apps like WhatsApphave revolutionized the way we connect with our loved ones, colleagues and friends.

However, this convenience also poses challenges in keeping our personal information safe and secure. In this note, we will share tips and safety measures to ensure a safe experience on WhatsApp.

Two Factor Authentication: Activate two-factor authentication in WhatsApp to add an extra layer of security to your account. This feature requires a personalized PIN that will be requested along with your phone number at login, preventing unauthorized access to your account.

Lock with fingerprint or facial recognition: Take advantage of WhatsApp’s fingerprint or facial recognition lock function.

This option allows you to secure your conversations and attachments with your device’s biometrics, keeping your messages away from prying eyes.

control your privacy: WhatsApp offers several options to control who can see your personal information.

In the privacy settings, you can adjust who can see your profile picture, status and last connection. Plus, you can choose who can add you to groups and who can see your status updates.

End-to-end encryption verification: Make sure your conversations are protected with end-to-end encryption. This feature ensures that only you and the person you are chatting with can read the messages, keeping them safe from possible interceptions.

Verify encryption with your contact through the “Encryption” feature in the contact information.

Do not share sensitive information: Avoid sharing personal or confidential information through WhatsApp, such as credit card numbers, passwords or identification data.

Use specific secure and encrypted channels for this type of information, such as online banking applications or encrypted email services.

update your app: Keep your WhatsApp application updated with the latest versions. Updates often include security enhancements and bug fixes, ensuring a more secure and reliable experience.

Set up two-step verification: Two-step verification is an additional layer of security that you can enable on WhatsApp. This feature will require a six-digit PIN that you will need to enter periodically, making it even more difficult for unauthorized access to your account.

Protecting your privacy on WhatsApp is essential to ensure the security of your communications. Follow these tips and tricks to have a smooth and secure experience on this popular instant messaging app.

Remember that privacy is a fundamental right in the digital age, and we must always be vigilant and take the necessary measures to protect it.