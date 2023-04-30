In recent years there has been an accelerated growth in the scope technological. Now, for relatively little money, anyone has access to a device and a connection to Internetthat is why it is essential to know some tricks to protect the privacy.

In recent weeks, different countries, especially European ones, have begun to promote new regulations in order to regulate social networks, apps and platforms, with the aim of making them safer for the millions of people who use them daily.

And it is that, although almost nobody pays attention to it, when an account is opened in a social network or application, certain permissions are given to the company behind them so that it can collect your personal information.

Even recently, the company Avast announced that it discovered that in the terms and conditions of use of the BeReal social network, the rights to all photos published on the platform are transferred to the platform for 30 years.so in that period of time the company can do whatever it wants with these images, even sell them to other companies.

The foregoing has caused many governments to sound alarms about the use of the data that the platforms and applications give to the information of Internet users, warning that their privacy is in jeopardy. danger.

In this context, we will now give you some tips to maintain, as far as possible, maximum privacy of your personal information when you use any service that requires the Internet.

Protect your privacy online with these tricks

secure passwords

A first lock when using social networks and other platforms is to put secure passwords on your accounts and devices and, as far as possible, be changing them frequently. Secure keys are those of more than 8 characters where letters are mixed with numbers, as well as upper and lower case.

turn off location

Another elemental factor to maintain your privacy online is turn off location on your cell phone or other device that you make use of this tool, since there are many apps that collect location data in the background, that is, when you are not using them.

two-step authentication

In your mail, social networks and apps, it is best to activate two-step authentication, since With this function an extra security measure is added in the applications and other virtual platform accounts.

Use VPN

For its part, another good way to take care of your privacy when you use internet services is to use a virtual private network (VPN), since these encrypt the internet connection and hide the IP address of the person. The most reliable VPNs are NordVPN or ExpressVPN. It is advised to avoid using free ones as they may not be safe.

Privacy settings on social networks

As we mentioned before, social networks have the ability to collect a large amount of personal data from their users, so it is best to review what you have access to and limit it as much as possible. Added to that, It is advised not to upload photos, videos, documents or texts that may compromise your privacy, that is, that show personal information.