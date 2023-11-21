Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 09:07

















That the cold makes your lips cut is nothing new. We already know. It is also no bombshell news that one of the best ways to prevent this problem are lip balms. Now, the real question, the only one that really matters, is which brands and formats we can get the most out of.

We can safely say that there is a type of lip balm for each person. And with people we are of course referring to both women and men, because they also suffer the effect of low temperatures. For this reason, today we find such a variety of formulas, aromas, flavors, sizes and even application methods, because what one likes is not necessarily what is good for another..

Personally, I like the ones that come in small format better, because I can carry them comfortably in my bag or pocket and use them on the street. After several hours of work or walking, I always use this product and its effects are noticeable from the moment it is applied..

Lip balms not only prevent lips from cracking, but they also keep them hydratedwhich is especially important during these cold months, since they tend to get irritated due to colds or the dryness of the environment.

I have spent a little time reviewing brands to save you work and money, so now I can recommend this brief selection of the favorite lip balms to take care of you this fall-winter 2023. Choose yours and spread kisses this holiday season!

Ducray lip balm







We begin the selection of the best lip balms to protect your lips from the cold with this product from the Drucay brand that will provide your lips with extra nutrition and repair against low temperatures. You will easily regain that shine and good appearance for your lips thanks to its formula with vitamins E and F, as well as other beneficial components such as titanium dioxide. Its price in El Corte Inglés is €11.15.

Pout Preserve Lipt Treatment by Olehenriksen









With this balm you will have your lips perfectly hydrated thanks to its texture that makes it easy to adhere perfectly to the entire lip contour.. In addition, it has long-lasting action, making your lips look free of cracks or cuts. Have your lips smooth and protected against the cold for €18.99 at SEPHORA.

Nuxe Honey Rêve Lip Balm









One of the best-selling and most valued balms on Amazon is this one presented by the Nuxe brand.. Its formula has all the nutritional properties of honey, almond oil and, of course, shea butter among others. In addition, it smells very good and is very pleasant to the touch. Its price is €15.38.

Neutrogena Lip and Nose Balm









You will also find this balm in Druni that has already saved me from a cold for more than one time. It is perfect for treating dryness and irritation of the lips and nose, which occurs from blowing your nose so much or being exposed to low temperatures.. I assure you that it will leave you with a super pleasant feeling after using it. Buy it now for €6.99.

Blitex lip and nose repair balms









Another of my favorite options is this balm that comes in a small format and is easy to carry wherever you want. I like it because it also gives you a comforting feeling when using it while providing the hydration that your lips or nose need during the winter. Its price at PromoFarma is €4.10.

Bioderma repair balm









Finally, I leave you this last option if you want deeper hydration. This balm will repair, soften and nourish your lips that are irritated and dry due to the cold almost immediately.. You will forget about the discomfort caused by the cold from the first application and for only €5.95 at Druni. Take care of yourself at the best price!