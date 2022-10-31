Years go by and the high blood sugar, slowly, damages the retina. Silently, inexorably a disease develops which can lead to blindness: it is estimated that it happens to one in three people with diabetes in their lifetimebut diabetic retinopathy a problem that actually it could be prevented and diagnosed in time to be treated effectively, with a disarming ease. In fact, you don’t need who knows what tools to notice if something is wrong, just look at the bottom of the eye: simple and inexpensive screening of diabetic retinopathy, for this state at the center of the recommendations of the experts who intervened during a recent meeting to the Corriere della Sera.