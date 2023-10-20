Walking and running are the best exercises for your pet’s overall well-being. But there have been concerns about walking them on the pavement. Some believe hot pavements are bad for them, while others think hard surfaces affect their joints. Looking at debates around them, you feel more worried for your little furry friend. You wonder if you are doing the right things for it or not. Well, the cushiony pads in your little friend’s paws work like insulation to ward off the ill effects of extreme weather. They also ensure traction and territory marking. Hence, it’s a responsibility to keep these cute and integral anatomical structures safe. For this, you must know a few things.

Pavement temperature and dog’s paws

Make sure you understand the importance of a suitable pavement temperature for dogs. Walking them on a hot surface can lead to paw damage. They can succumb to blistering and burns. The extent of injuries can be severe because dogs cannot control their body temperature like humans. Hence, exposing their paws to heated surfaces of sidewalks, asphalt, and artificial turf can be risky. Instead, you can choose grassy fields for them. Take your puppy to a nearby park or walk him in your backyard. And before doing this, check the grass’s temperature even though it is safer. Some pet owners buy booties for them. Dogs need to acclimate to this with time. However, ensure to remove them once they are indoors. If these gears are proper, your pet can avoid overheating issues.

Similarly, colder months also demand guarding their paws. Melted ice and snow can cause chemical burns to your pet’s bare paws. Plus, salt crystals can also harm their adorable feet. So, make them wear suitable booties during winter also.

Alternatives for pavement running for dogs

Explore other choices if the hard or hot surfaces make you worry about your canine’s paws. For example, grass is one option during hot summer. Sandy beaches can be soft for their joint health. You can get a treadmill for your pet’s paws and joints for their forgiving nature. However, every dog has unique needs. Talk to the vet for recommendations when you see your active dog displaying any symptoms of discomfort during and after pavement running experience.

The moment you bring a pet home, it becomes your responsibility. Learn about everything that can harm or benefit its health. Take them into the shade regularly. Avoid locking them inside hot cars. Weather can affect them much more than humans, as they have less control over their body temperature. Hot pavements and surfaces pose many risks to your canine friend’s well-being. Hence, ensure to keep them well hydrated throughout. If you are a new pet parent, you can ask for suggestions about his wellness from the vet and others in your contacts. Understanding everything about your pet’s evolving needs may take time, but it will be an exciting journey. You can better manage your pup’s health with deep involvement and love for him. So, please don’t feel nervous.