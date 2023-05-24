The father of the child who fell from the bridge in Cles with his mother. Riccardo had only 4 years. Veronica Amistadi, his mother, spoke of him as his greatest joy. Up to the extreme gesture. The bodies of mother and son were found in the river Noce. There was nothing more they could do. The grieving dad she can’t believe her son flew to the sky so soon.

Alberto Chini he had to say goodbye too soon to his son Riccardo. The body of the 4-year-old boy was found lifeless on Sunday 21 May together with his mother, Veronica Amistadi. They were found in the Noce stream.

Mother and son made a 90m flight, from a bridge located at Mostizolo, in Cles, in the province of Trento. The father announced the untimely death of the little angel. Who invited the local community to join his family at the funeral to be held in Trento on Saturday 27 May.

There Trento Public Prosecutor’s Office investigates the case for instigation to take his own life. Investigators are analyzing the phone and computer of the 41-year-old woman, who worked as a manager at a pharmaceutical company.

A farewell note was found in his car. The car was on the bridge, with the doors open and the side lights on. There is talk of a complicated relationship with the ex-partner, father of his child. Shortly before him she had sent a letter to the newspapers with all the regrets about him.

Child who fell from the bridge in Cles with his mother: father Alberto says goodbye to his little angel Riccardo

Dear little angel, who in your short earthly life brought joy to our homes, keep smiling happily from heaven and send us a big hug that protects us from the darkness of your absence

Alberto saw his son Riccardo on Saturday afternoon, shortly before the terrible act. In the night between Saturday and Sunday he must have developed the idea of ​​ending it all, also taking his son with him.