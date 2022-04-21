Planet Manga announces the arrival in Italy of a new edition for PROTECT MY LANDbeloved work of Saki Hiwatari. Characterized by a new translationthis edition will be composed of 12 volumes. The first will be available for purchase in all comics, bookstores and online stores starting today at the introductory price of € 7.90.

One of the most beloved manga ever returns in a new edition PROTECT MY LAND by Saki Hiwatari

A cult work with a sci-fi flavor in which the fate of the Earth is intertwined with the most secret desires of the human heart with extraordinary depth

Exit: April 21, 2022

Price: 7.90 euros

Pages: 312

Binding: Paperback with overcover, enclosed a packet of seeds

Format: 11.5 × 17.5 cm

Interior: Black and white

Distribution: Comic shop, bookshop, online

Back in a new retranslated edition Protect my landthe work written by Saki Hiwatari which has conquered thousands of readers of various generations, becoming one of the best-selling shojo ever. The first volume will be available starting from Thursday 21 April in the comic store, bookshop and on Panini.it.

Protect my land tells the story of Arisu, a girl who, every time she looks at the moon, feels a strange nostalgia and the desire to go home. When she meets two boys at school who make her the same dreams as hers, her life will change forever: maybe those dreams are memories?

This choral work of extraordinary suggestive power will be re-proposed in a new edition of twelve volumesalso renewed by one new translation. A long-requested re-release by all those who have loved this series, which manages to masterfully intertwine science fiction and mystery with a dramatic love story. In combination with the first volume, a bag of seeds of giant California Zinnia to be planted on Earth Day (April 22) to feel even more within the story.

THE AUTHOR

Saki Hiwatari

Originally from Kanagawa prefecture, she made her debut in 1982 in issue 4 of the magazine Hana to yume with Mahotsukai wa shitteiru (“The magician knows”). It becomes popular with the publication of manga such as school comedy Saki-chanthe series of Akuma-kunon a young demon sent to live in the world of humans, and Kioku senmei (“Vivid Memories”), which tells the adventures, set in the near future, of kids with superpowers. Protect My Land begins in 1987 issue 2 of the magazine Hana to yumeas a spin-off of Kioku senmei.