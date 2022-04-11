Seventeen and anti-bully lace, the 3 “protectors” take a big risk

The story that comes from the province of Vicenza it seems taken from a moviebut according to the ongoing process it would be instead all true. A seventeen year old – reads the Corriere della Sera – has paid three adults thousands of euros for have protection from a small group of bullies that haunted him at school and elsewhere. The fact happened to Bassano of the Grappa. I «protectorsMet through mutual friendships, they would have lent a hand to the young man, also accompanying him by car to class in money exchange, paid on multiple occasions within a month. A total that fluctuates from a “minimum of 20,000 to a maximum of 100 thousand eurosAccording to the estimate made by the prosecutor of Vicenza and reported in the charge. Money “subtracted from the minor to parents“. They will have to defend themselves from the hypothesis of circumvention of incapacitated persons in competition, each one also for specific episodes. Complaints that they have denied with force immediately. “Absolutely unfounded accusations”.

Now – continues the Corriere – i three young people they are convinced that they are able to prove their innocence, to make it clear that they did not deceive the teenager by taking advantage of his fragility and vulnerability. The reconstruction of the facts would be the outcome of the investigations carried out by carabinieri by delegation of the power of attorney, after the complaint formalized by family of the minor, when she realized they were disappear large digits and he had asked the boy for an explanation. Which he had then emptied the sack. The investigators were also examined conversations extrapolated from the smartphone of the alleged victim, with the chats entertained with the defendants who discovered that they were investigated when they were summoned to the barracks.

