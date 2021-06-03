The former editor-in-chief of the Telegram channel NEXTA, Roman Protasevich, detained in Minsk, burst into tears in the final interview to the ONT TV channel and said that he would not return to politics. The program was broadcast on website channel.

Protasevich did not hold back tears, talking about his plans for the future. He said that he had rethought many things for himself and did not plan to return to politics, as well as to “dirty showdowns.” “I want to hope that I can fix everything and live an ordinary calm life, have a family, children, stop running away from something,” admitted Protasevich.

Earlier, the former editor-in-chief of the Telegram channel NEXTA pleaded guilty under the article on organizing and preparing actions that grossly violate public order. We are talking about massive protests that gripped Belarusian cities after the end of the presidential elections in August 2020.

The blogger was detained along with the Russian woman Sofia Sapega on May 23 aboard a Ryanair airline. The liner made an emergency landing in Minsk after the appearance of information about the bomb. In the first videos with confessions, journalists and doctors noticed traces of torture and strangulation on Protasevich’s face. The siloviki tried to hide them with foundation.