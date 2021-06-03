ofMoritz Bletzinger shut down

The political powder keg exploded after Protasevich’s arrest. Belarus announces retaliation for US sanctions. Putin supports Lukashenko.

Minsk / Moscow – Since the very sharp global response to the Ryanair scandal in Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin * has been giving the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko strong support. He describes the reactions of the West as “emotional” and “excessive”. Russia is now also giving Belarus a multi-million loan.

Ryianair scandal: Putin supports Lukashenko – secret services will work even more closely together in the future

In any case, there is a suspicion that Putin’s secret service was involved in the forced landing of the Ryanair plane. The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SWR) and the Belarusian KGB work closely together.

In order to react to the “aggressiveness of the USA * and Western countries”, Russia * and Belarus are now announcing increased cooperation. Both sides agreed to “counteract the destructive activities of the West,” confirmed SWR boss Sergej Narishkin and his KGB colleague Ivan Tertel on Thursday after a meeting in Vitebsk.

Belarus and Russia intensify cooperation: Minsk announces retaliatory measures against the USA

The Russian secret service issued a statement to this effect. In it, the SWR speaks of alleged attempts by the West to “destabilize the political and socio-economic situation in Russia and Belarus”. Belarus leader Lukashenko has been drawing a similar picture for years. His presidential election is under massive suspicion of fraud, and Lukashenko is isolated internationally. With the sanctions imposed by the western states, Lukashenko’s dependence on the Kremlin is growing ever more.

Now Minsk is promising retaliation over US sanctions. “We cannot ignore this unfriendly approach,” said a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry. Belarus is demanding that the US withdraw its political personnel from Minsk and will tighten visa procedures for US citizens. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) will also have its work permit withdrawn.

After Protasevich ruling: USA threatens to tighten sanctions – Lukashenko remains stubborn

The arrest and conviction of the journalist Roman Protasevich had the barrel overflowed in the West. However, his parents are challenging the court ruling. The US sanctions are directed against nine state-owned companies in Belarus. The government around US President Joe Biden * demands that Lukashenko must release political prisoners. The rulers still ignore that.

Washington is now threatening to tighten the measures – apparently without the desired effect. Lukashenko doesn't buckle. Rather, he is striking back with Russia's support. Lukashenko's reputation in the West has been irretrievably lost since the crackdown on mass protests after the presumably faked presidential election in 2020. Thousands of demonstrators were arrested and many reports of torture were made public.