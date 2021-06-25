Former editor-in-chief of the opposition Belarusian Telegram channel NEXTA Roman Protasevich has been placed under house arrest. It is reported by the BBC Russian Service.

Father Protasevich told about the change in the measure of restraint. “It is difficult for me to comment on the actions of the authorities, what are their goals. Maybe a political game is going on, ”noted Dmitry Protasevich. According to him, neither the lawyer nor the authorities “say anything.”

Earlier it was reported that the Russian woman Sofya Sapega, detained together with Protasevich, was also transferred under house arrest.

On May 23, a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing in Minsk after reports of mining operations. A MiG-29 fighter was raised to escort the liner. No bombs were found on board. The security forces detained two passengers: Protasevich and Sapega.

On June 3, Protasevich’s interview was published by the Belarusian state TV channel. The detainee admitted his role in organizing the riots in Minsk, announced foreign financing of the opposition and assured that he wanted to “fix everything and live an ordinary calm life.”

Later, Protasevich took part in a press conference of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, during which he confirmed the official version of the authorities about the plane landing. The mother of the detainee explained his behavior with a “mask”, which he put on in order to “save himself, as well as the life of his girlfriend.”