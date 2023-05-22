Former head of NEXTA Roman Protasevich announced his pardon in Belarus

The ex-head of the NEXTA Telegram channel, recognized as a terrorist organization in Belarus, Roman Protasevich announced his pardon. Writes about it BELTA.

“Literally, I just signed all the relevant documents stating that I was pardoned. This, of course, is just great news,” Protasevich said.

In early May, he was sentenced to eight years in prison. According to the prosecution, Protasevich, along with other defendants in the case, in order to seize power in the republic, published destructive materials.

Earlier, the Belarusian Prosecutor General’s Office granted the request of Sofya Sapega, a Russian woman convicted in the republic, to transfer her to Russia for further serving her sentence. The Presnensky Court of Moscow will consider the issue of her transfer on May 24.