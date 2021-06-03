The founder and editor-in-chief of the Telegram channel NEXTA, Roman Protasevich, in an interview with ONT TV channel, disowned participation in the war in Donbass and communication with the Ukrainian volunteer nationalist battalion “Azov”. Broadcast of the program “Markov. Nothing personal “was conducted on website channel.

According to the blogger, he has never been in a war zone, as he is a foreigner. In addition, Protasevich said that he was afraid of extradition to the unrecognized Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) and expressed hope that President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has the political will to prevent this.

Earlier in Belarus, they showed evidence of the participation of Roman Protasevich in the hostilities in the Donbass on the side of the Ukrainian army. The authors of the film “Flight” Athens – Vilnius “” claim that Protasevich was part of “Azov”, which is recognized in the republic as a terrorist organization. As evidence, the film shows photographs of a blogger in military uniform, where he stands in the ranks or poses against the background of military equipment.

In addition, on June 1, the Prosecutor General of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Inna Semyonova asked Belarus to hand over the detained Protasevich to her. According to her, the journalist could have been involved in the shelling of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure in the Donbass. The case against the blogger in the LPR was initiated on May 27.

On May 23, a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing in Minsk after reports of mining operations. Immediately after landing, the Belarusian security forces detained the creator and editor-in-chief of the NEXTA Telegram channel Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend, Russian woman Sofia Sapega, who were on board.