The verdict against the ex-editor of the NEXTA Telegram channel (recognized as extremist in Belarus) Roman Protasevich, who was sentenced to eight years in prison, has entered into force. As reported on May 18 in the Minsk Regional Court, he did not appeal the decision of the judges.

“The verdict entered into legal force, as it was not appealed or protested,” he quotes TASS press office of the court.

To a clarifying question about whether Protasevich was taken into custody, the representative of the court noted that “this is in the order of execution.” Until the entry into force of the verdict, the convict remained under house arrest.

The Minsk Regional Court sentenced Protasevich to eight years in prison earlier, on May 3. As the court found, the ex-editor of NEXTA published destructive information materials on the channel’s networks. He also called on protesting citizens to commit acts of terrorism.

Other defendants in the criminal case, including Stepan Putilo and Yan Rudik, were sentenced to 20 years and 19 years in prison, respectively.

The convicts were found guilty of public calls to seize state power, acts of terrorism, insulting the president, disseminating deliberately false information about Belarus and other crimes.

Protasevich was detained in Minsk in May 2021, after a Ryanair airliner made an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital due to a report of mining, which was subsequently not confirmed. Early next month, he confessed to the case of organizing protests in Belarus.

In June of the same year, it was reported that the Prosecutor General’s Office of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) established Protasevich’s involvement in crimes against the civilian population of Donbass.