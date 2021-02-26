Part of the cast of the Peruvian soap opera The Last Bastion, celebrated its arrival on Netflix, this February 25. The protagonists of the national production showed their pride for the premiere on the platform.

Through their social networks, Connie Chaparro, Priscila Espinoza, Fernando Bakovic and other actors shared messages inviting the public to see the historical series.

The last bastion portrays the independence of our country. The project, initially broadcast by TV Peru in 2018, has achieved recognition in its direction, production design and performance.

Cast celebrates comes to Netflix

Connie Chaparro wrote an extensive message on Facebook about her participation in the Peruvian series.

“My character is called, Rosa Campuzano, a defender at the time of women’s rights. Brilliant mind that helped and guided San Martín, but I will not tell you more so that you can see and know her, ”the actress wrote.

“Tell me what you think. From here a hug to all my partners on stage, in fact we are very happy that this story can be seen by more people! “, He added.

Artists’ publications on The Last Bastion. Photo: capture / social networks

For its part, Priscilla espinoza He published the poster of the television production on his Instagram stories. “Now you can see the complete series!”, The post reads.

Fernando Bakovic He did the same on his social networks. “Don’t miss it, now on Netflix!”

Artists’ publications on The Last Bastion. Photo: capture / social networks

The last bastion, latest news

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.