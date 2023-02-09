The actors of the successful Turkish soap operas were very affected by the disaster and requested help for their compatriots.

An earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck Turkey and Syria in the early hours of this Monday, February 6, leaving the majority of the population extremely affected by this disaster. The actors of the successful Turkish novels “Fatmagul” and “Arabian Nights” were no strangers to this and made an important request to the public that follows them. In their pronouncement, they spoke about the new situation that afflicts their country and that is claiming, so far, the lives of 11,200 people. Likewise, the President of Turkey reported that there are around 380,000 homeless people who have gone to shelters, hotels, shopping centers and places of worship.

This morning, the program “Préndete” hosted by Melissa Paredes, Karla Tarazona and Kurt Villavicencio, presented a report on this strong earthquake that struck the aforementioned country and showed the social networks of said interpreters. They have spoken about it.

Actors from “Fatmagul” and “Arabian Nights” call for help

Through their social networks, firat celikwho played Mustafa in “Fatmagul”, was shocked to witness the terrible earthquake that shook his country on Monday.

“What is that, friend, now I’ll tell you something, they’re going to get angry again, no. It wasn’t the first time, or the earthquake stayed in this country so that we could be an earthquake country. Very sad,” the statement read. translation of the publication made by the actor in reference to the aftershocks of this earthquake.

By your side, Berguzar Korelwho was Scheherazade in “The Thousand and One Nights”, asked for humanitarian aid, because, because of this earthquake, the country has suffered serious damage, which has affected basic services such as electricity and water.

“He destroyed the house too much. No help, no electricity, no water. Please help”exclaimed the interpreter.

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria leaves thousands homeless

So far, 11,200 people have been reported dead and more than 8,500 injured after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey and northern Syria.

The poor condition of buildings in Turkey and Syria has generated such a level of catastrophe. Photo: EFE

Houses completely destroyed by the earthquake

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) informed the population that more than 6,200 buildings have been completely destroyed. Likewise, the president of Turkey asserted that there are about 380,000 homeless they had to go to shelters, hotels, shopping centers and places of worship.

Along the same lines, the troops of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) continue to carry out search and rescue work in the affected areas, where more human lives are involved. A total of 55 members of the UME are working hand in hand with five expert search and rescue dogs. It should be noted that the team has been in the devastated area since Monday, February 6.

Rescue dogs working together to identify earthquake victims. Photo: Twitter user @m_ebrard.

Syria and Turkey would face a new crisis

syria and Turkey would face a new crisis but this time in health, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). According to Dr. Adelheid Marschang, respiratory diseases, diarrhea and infections would cause many problems, since the worsening of the conditions in which those affected are found would aggravate the situation.

“There is a secondary health crisis emerging as a result, as the underlying health risks are likely to be exacerbated. I am referring, especially in the case of Syria, to diarrheal diseases such as cholera, respiratory diseases, leishmaniasis, injuries and physical and mental disabilities, secondary wound infection, etc. As well as worsening chronic conditions and non-communicable diseases due to interruptions in the continuity of care and the ability to treat regular ongoing health problems,” said Dr. Adelheid Marschang, Senior Emergency Officer at the WHO, at a press conference this Wednesday.

The earthquake leaves Syrian refugees in Turkey homeless. Photo: AFP See also How much does actor Fernando Carrillo earn on Onlyfans and what kind of services does he offer?

Peruvian shows the consequences of the earthquake in Turkey

After a strong earthquake experienced in Turkey Last February 5, social networks were flooded with information about how the situation is going in that country. A compatriot did the same for her and, through her YouTube channel, she shared images of how the streets have been left after the catastrophe and what the authorities are doing about it.

“There is a road that people have been wanting to travel, to go from all sides. The road has cracked. Where the earthquake has passed, it has opened the way. The track has broken down, everything is in chaos (…) We are fine, let’s hope that the death toll does not continue to rise,” he explained.