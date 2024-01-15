New opportunity for productions in Peru. 'Dad in trouble' was very well received by Peruvian viewers since its premiere. The novel, which was in association with the Chilean television station Mega, will now have its premiere in the neighboring country and it was the protagonists of the production who traveled to Santiago to promote it on the network's various news programs. We tell you all the details in this note.

YOU CAN SEE: Nico Ponce on his role in 'Dad in trouble': “There has been no envy, everyone has moved forward”

What did the actors of 'Dad in trouble' say in Chile?

Luciana Blomberg He thanked the Peruvian public who received the production very well. For his part, Juan Carlos Rey de Castro stated that they have carried out a great project, the product of the work of both countries.

“It has been a great gift for us, it is a Chilean product and making it ours is a great gift,” said Luciana. “Working with Chile has been a great example of when two great countries come together and do great things,” continued King of Catro.

YOU CAN SEE: Mayra and Juan Carlos meet again in 'The Great Chef' and reveal what unites them: where do they know each other?

Will 'Dad in Trouble' have a second season?

In conversation with The Republic, Nico Poncewho plays Mathías in 'Dad in trouble', pointed out that there is still no confirmed information, but that it should have a season, since he considers that it is a novel that “begins and ends.”

“As far as I know, 'Dad in Trouble' is a novel that begins and ends. It is a story that ends. And I also know that they want to do more fiction projects this year, but nothing has been confirmed to us yet. Now that Latina has caught on to this family content movement, I think it is going great,” she said.

#Protagonists #39Dad #Trouble39 #traveled #Chile #promoted #premiere #southern #country