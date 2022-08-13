The world of football clings to the pain of the family of Claudio Garella, former goalkeeper and champion of Italy with Verona and Naples

The world of Italian football has learned in the past few hours the sad news of the death of Claudio Garella. The former champion, with the role of goalkeeper, died at the age of 67 of heart problems following an operation. He had won the Serie A championships with Verona in 1985 and with Maradona’s Napoli two years later.

Born in Turin in 1955, Garella had started playing football in the youth teams of the grenade team of the Piedmontese city. And it was with Torino that he made his debut as a professional in 1972.

Then followed three years in the minor leagues, before reaching the Laziowith which he returned to Serie A. In 1978 he moved to Sampdoria and with the Genoese team he played for three years as a starter.

In 1981 it was bought by Verona and remained with the Scala family until 1985the year in which the Venetian team won its unique and historic one scudetto.

The following year he switched to Naples and had the honor of sharing the dressing room and pitch with the legend Diego Armando Maradona. In the 1987just with the Neapolitans, another won scudetto.

Years followed, always prestigious but less fortunate in terms of victories, with the jerseys of Udinese And Avellino.

Messages of condolence for Claudio Garella

To understand how well-liked and remembered by the whole world of Italian football Claudio Garella is enough to see thewave of affection sprung up on social media these days.

The posts that moved the most are obviously those published by the teams he played for and won with. First of all the Veronawho wrote:

You left us suddenly, but forgetting you will be impossible. The Scudetto at Verona, only if you stop and think about it you understand what it could have been. Your signature will remain forever on that masterpiece. We will miss you, Claudio!

Me too’Udineseon his social networks, he wrote: