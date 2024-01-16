The followers of 'House of the Dragon', the acclaimed prequel to 'Game of Thrones', they receive good news. Matt Smith, who plays the charismatic Daemon Targaryen, has revealed in a recent interview with the BBC the expected month in which the film would arrive. second season of the series to HBO Max. This information has caused a considerable stir among fans, eager to once again immerse themselves in the intriguing world created by George RR Martin.

Smith's statement has come as a surprise to many, as until now there was great speculation about the exact date the series would return to screens. The first season of 'House of the Dragon', known in English as 'House of the Dragon', was a resounding success and captured the attention of millions of viewers, leaving them wanting more battles for power in the universe of 'Game of Thrones'.

When would 'House of the Dragon 2' be released?

According to Matt Smith, August 2024 would be the month designated for the return of 'House of the Dragon' on HBO Max. This second season promises to follow in the wake of its predecessor's success, taking viewers back to the turbulent days before Daenerys Targaryen's reign. Now fans of the saga can mark their calendars and prepare for a season that will consist of eight exciting episodes, each one packed with the intrigue and drama characteristic of this universe.

What will the second season of 'The House of the Dragon' be about?

While specific details about the second season's plot are still under wraps, viewers can expect a continuation of the intense power struggles and complex political plots that defined the first season. Set against the backdrop of House Targaryen at its peak, this new installment promises to further explore the relationships and rivalries within the ruling family, as well as introduce new characters that will add greater depth to the story.

