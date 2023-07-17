The sex tape of a couple in the Guayaquil cable car, Ecuador, led the transport company to take action against its officials. Besides, The young woman who was recorded spoke out and attacked those who leaked the material.

The couple mobilized in one of the cabins and, in the middle of the journey, had privacy, despite being observed by other passengers in the system. The staff even called their attention through a loudspeaker.

“Gentlemen, users of cabin 117, I remind you that you are being monitored by security cameras, at the next station you will be disembarked by security personnel,” said an official. At that moment, the young people were surprised and noticed that there was a camera.

The video is dated June 24, 2023, but only in recent days has it been explicitly disseminated on social networks, which has raised questions about the internal process that was carried out. Guayaquil Airway.

Protagonist of video in Guayaquil cable car breaks his silence

A security camera captured the event.

The woman requested that the multiple comments she has received in recent days be stopped.

“I had to close my Facebook accounts, but then I was filled with strength and a lot of courage. Do not give up, because today it happened to me and tomorrow who knows who,” he said in a publication on the TikTok platform.

The young woman also reproached the people who “irresponsibly crossed out” her image: “They will have to render accounts to the laws and go to criminal trials.”

In addition, she called on Internet users not to impersonate her on social networks, much less believe false news. “I’m not dead. (…) Thanks to the people who have given me their full support throughout this process, which has not been easy for me and my relatives,” she said in another message collected by the local newspaper. Extra.

Strong penalty against officials for cable car video

The Guayaquil Aerosuspended Consortium, operator of the transport system, rejected the acts “that violate morality and good customs” and also condemned “the dissemination of audiovisual material.”

Therefore, They decided to terminate the employment of the consortium personnel who were involved in the leaking of the video. “It is important to highlight that this is an isolated event, which should not affect the commercial operation of this means of transport,” they said in a statement.

In fact, the recorded couple could take legal action for violation of privacy, as stated by prosecutor César Peña for the aforementioned local newspaper.

According to Peña, if the officials who leaked the video are found guilty, they could receive one to three years in prison. Instead, the young people who carried out the sexual acts would not have committed crimes.

“They are victims, in which case they could be subject to an administrative sanction such as canceling their ticket card or blocking them for a certain time due to immoral situations, but that is only administrative, there are no criminal actions against them, the one who screwed up is the one who published a video,” the prosecutor said.

