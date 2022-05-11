Unforgettable his parts in The Big Lebowski, Point Break and many others: the world of cinema is mourning the death of Jack Kehler

At the age of 76 and after struggling for a long time against a very serious form of leukemia, a great American actor, star of many successful films, has died forever. His name was Jack Kehler and will be remembered for his parts in films such as “The Big Lebowski” and “Point Break.”

Last May 7, US cinema and all fans learned with sadness the news of the death of an actor who, over the course of his career, took part in many films and many TV series very successful not only in America, but all over the world.

Jack Kehler would soon complete 76 years old. His heart stopped beating last Saturday at Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the hospital where he had been hospitalized for some time for complications due to the leukemia he had been battling with for some time.

Jack Kehler’s career

The actor was born in Philadelphia on May 22, 1946, but when he was very young he moved to Los Angeles to study acting and pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

After his studies at Actors Studios, he made his big screen debut in 1983, starring in the film “Strange Invaders“.

The first major film he works in arrives in 1990, it is titled “I will love you … until I kill youAnd is directed by director Lawrence Kasdan. The following year he will be part of the cast of another great film, “Point Break“, In which he stars alongside Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze.

In 1997 he collaborated with director David Lynch on the film “Lost Roads“And, the following year, with the Coen brothers directors in the film”The Big Lebowski“.

Other major films in which he starred: “Lethal Weapon 4”, “Until proven otherwise” by Clint Eastwood“Man in Black II” and the last, in 2019, “Zeroville”, directed by James Franco.

Many of his roles, even in different ones TV series hugely successful.

Among them, A Detective in the Ward, ER – Frontline Doctors, NCIS – Crime Unit, Cold Case – Unresolved Crimes, The Mentalist, Bones, NCIS: Los Angeles and the Last, The man in the high castle (The Man in the High Castle), which is still available on Amazon Prime Video.