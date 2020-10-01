“Pleasure can never be free.” This is one of those things that girls learn in Moroccan society, as soon as they are “deserving age”. It is an unspoken clause that they enforce when establishing almost any love and / or sexual bond with boys, and something that some married and divorced women tend to hold. In Morocco, along with many individual freedoms won among the urban middle classes, marriages arranged by fathers and mothers survive (and coexist) with the criminalization of adultery and sexual relations outside of marriage in the Penal Code. Consequently, there is a market for intimacy in which enjoyment is negotiated and to which the French-Moroccan anthropologist Mériam Cheikh has dedicated a doctoral thesis, which has just become a book (in French) recommended reading: The girls who go out. Youth, sexuality and prostitution in Morocco (Éditions de l’Université de Bruxelles, 2020).

“The girls who go out” can be the elegant euphemism to designate prostitution practices, both professional and sporadic or discontinuous of young people who make this income compatible with other jobs or studies. But the audacity in Cheikh’s research on the “sex economy” is to have gone into the epicenter of the market to conclude that, in reality, the negotiations of sexuality are nothing more than a scale in the continuum of the bond between men and women that also includes marriage (at least the “failed marriage”). Cheikh chooses to give the floor to them, without judgment, and to be an “observer” of this society, in which, in her opinion, there is a fundamental problem with fulfillment (as the other side of frustration).

“An ethnography of going out”, the researcher calls the type of work that she undertook with a group of ten girls between 17 and 30 years old with whom she lived between 2008 (when she was 27 years old) and 2015, in shared flats of the city of Tangier. The following is a fragment of the dialogue we had with the anthropologist.

Question. “Going out” is a word that is associated with the feminine defiance of the restrictive norms of conservative society but also with prostitution. Do you think that this is too ambiguous a field that could imply the risk of linking prostitution with rebellion?

Answer. What interested me was to see how these girls had reached the realm of prostitution: in my analysis, “going out” mixes that of having a good time with making a living. That does not mean that, at some point, these girls do not end up in professional prostitution. I found very young women who alternated relationships solely for money with relationships in which feelings were at stake and money was seen only as a help. I was interested in analyzing how they built their sexuality in adolescence; that is, how a woman at one point in her life learns to exchange sex (or intimate moments) for money. That’s when I looked at how values ​​were built in terms of having boyfriends and going to party with them, in popular media, where money is needed.

Q: What is the particularity of sentimental education in Moroccan society?

A: The peculiarity is that we are in a country in which sexuality before marriage is prohibited by law and is frowned upon by moral standards. This affects in a very particular way these girls who are faced with this dilemma because, paradoxically, society encourages these values ​​of partying (while there is a cultural and leisure industry). In fact, the most important cities of the country have invested a lot of money in developing the night industry, which is not only for tourists. Girls who come from a precarious socioeconomic background see that it is okay to be modern and seem like someone who can participate in entertainment and, at the same time, they have no money.

In Morocco, prostitution is talked about every day in the press; It is a central theme in the media discourse and, perhaps, it is because it tells us a lot about society. Thus, these girls are not on the fringes of their society but they are society itself, and they are transforming the inner order of the country. Although the word prostitution does not say much, and it is better to talk about practices prostitutional; there are cases in which the exchange is very direct and others in which the money comes in the form of gifts or aid.

Q. Is this way of relating cross-sectional to all social classes?

R. I think it is a model that depends on social class, on the type of men who come into relationship with them and it depends on whether or not they are in love with the man they date. One of the girls I have lived with had a relationship with a boy for many years, he helped her with the rent, on vacations, when they went out … As it lasted, I thought there was some pleasure. Well, no. She didn’t want him nor was there any pleasure. She had found herself alone in a situation where she was totally dependent on her money and couldn’t walk away. So you don’t necessarily have to associate “going out” with something positive.

Some go to the disco to find a client, but they hope to be able to marry one of them, and sometimes they end up totally dependent on men who are going to force them to stay at home, who are going to control them. We are in a situation where the gender correlation is transforming, but this transformation does not mean that we are moving towards a more positive or egalitarian model. You will also find girls who find some pleasure with men from whom they receive money and maybe later, love: in some cases they get married.

They are afraid of ending up like this [prostituyéndose]. That is why every day they try to find that man who is going to allow them to emigrate or get out of that situation.

This book deals with the economically vulnerable social class, in which families have a very difficult time marrying their sons and daughters, because they have no prestige or dowry. Something I want to convey is that both women and men of the popular classes are individuals responsible for their own lives, while in the bourgeoisie it is the families that marry each other. This is something that sociology has found throughout the world: in the upper classes, it is not individuals who are linked in marriage.

P. You maintain that it is about accessing an “honorable” market or not, at a time when many girls have already accessed education and are seeking a place in the labor market, but there is not enough or decent work …

R. That is the context. The demographic transition in the Maghreb is one of the most important in the world (we are going towards the end of that transition), but at the moment we have a very important group of young people who come to the job market and there is nothing. In the space of get out and in the case of women, they evolve and can reach the highest positions in the market (the honorable ones) or the lowest, which means ending up prostituting themselves on the sidewalk of a city. They are afraid of ending up like this. That is why every day they try to find that man who is going to allow them to emigrate or get out of that situation (and / or their social class, through a wedding). It is a job of respectability that collides with the stigma of being a girl who goes out when she feels like it and who lives alone in a shared flat. When they get what they want, they change their ways of transit the city; that is, they adapt to the dominant ways to dress in a modest way and behave as good girls. Hence the continuum economic-sexual exchanges, where the husband brings the money and the wife provides other services.

