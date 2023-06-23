VBefore the 2006 World Cup in Germany, one figure caused a sensation: “Flood of prostitutes from Eastern Europe” was the name of a report by the dpa news agency, which mentioned 30,000 to 40,000 prostitutes who were “smuggled” into the World Cup cities. The “Spiegel” and above all the feminist magazine “Emma” then wrote about “forced prostitutes”. The number eventually reached the world press, the Washington Post wrote of “40,000 women and children” who were “brought to Germany”.

Wibke Becker Editor in the politics of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper

Years later, Deutschlandfunk Kultur followed up this number of 40,000 prostitutes. The author Janosch Delcker did not find out who was responsible for this number. But he could prove it was a rumor. These women didn’t exist. A 2007 study by the International Organization for Migration found that the estimated figure of 40,000 women who would become victims of human trafficking was “unrealistic and unfounded”. Four years later, before the World Cup in South Africa, the same number made the rounds: 40,000 prostitutes were on their way. And eight years later, before the World Cup in Brazil, the Vatican invited to a press conference. A campaign against forced prostitution should be presented. A nun said experience shows that the risks of forced prostitution are higher before major events. “This was shown during the World Cup in Germany and South Africa, where there was an increase in human trafficking of 30 and 40 percent, respectively.”

Nobody knows how many women sell themselves

When it comes to prostitution, the craziest numbers and terms spread. The 40,000 are not unique. Another example is the 400,000 prostitutes who are said to be working in Germany. The number first appeared in 1985. Five years earlier, the “Stuttgarter Nachrichten” wrote about 60,000 prostitutes. In 1985, however, the Social Service for Catholic Women and the Catholic Social Ethics Office of the German Bishops’ Conference spoke of more than 200,000 at one time. The number of unreported cases was “almost as high again”, the “Frankfurter Rundschau” quoted the results at the time. The newspaper did not write about how the numbers were collected or estimated, nor can the Catholic Women’s Social Service reconstruct it today. But that doesn’t matter for the rest of the story. Because “Emma” took over the light and dark figures two months later in its February 1986 issue and made them “official figures”. And already in September it was in the “Emma” then “400,000 prostitutes, legal and illegal – at least!” Two years later the prostitute association Hydra picked up the number.



Laufhaus in Frankfurt’s Bahnhofsviertel (archive photo from January 2021): When it comes to prostitution, the most insane numbers and terms spread.

:



Image: Frank Röth



Since then, 400,000 has been everywhere: in the 2001 draft of the Prostitution Act, in the highly acclaimed NDR documentary “Sex – Made in Germany” from 2013, in the texts of major newspapers in 2023. Parts of the media and politics have been repeating the same number for almost forty years to prostitutes. And that despite the fact that 20 million more people live in Germany today than in 1985. And even though people from poorer EU areas can now travel and work freely in the EU. And although most of the same posts, which speak of 400,000 prostitutes, claim that the purchase of sex has increased as a result of the prostitution law.