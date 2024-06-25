“LCoco” acted as “a facilitator in the commission of various crimes, including acts of child sexual abuse, pimping, prostitution, rape, sale of narcotics, even homicides,” the Paris prosecutor’s office explained in a statement.

The French justice system today closed the coco.gg website, an internet forum that accumulated complaints for having been used as a platform to carry out homophobic ambushes and commit a large number of crimes in France, from fraud to cases of pedophilia, to rape and . ..

