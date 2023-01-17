Of Vera Martinella

Surgery, radiation therapy, brachytherapy, or active surveillance are options available in the early stages. Here’s how to orient yourself in choosing the specialist and the Centre

The prostate one is the most common tumor in men and the new cases registered in 2022 in Italy were approx 40,500. Thanks to early diagnosis and increasingly effective therapies, today over 90% of patients are cured or to live with the disease even for decades, but how? Who should I contact to get the “best” care? “First of all we need to make a premise – he underlines Joseph Procopius, director of the Prostate Program and Genitourinary Medical Oncology at the IRCCS Foundation of the National Cancer Institute of Milan —. Also thanks to the diffusion of the PSA test, which allows early diagnosis, 90% of cases are identified in the early stages, when the carcinoma is localized and has not yet metastasized. In these circumstances there is no absolute “best cure”, universally valid for everyone. The choice between surgery, radiotherapy, brachytherapy and active surveillance it should be shared with patients, to decide which is the best alternative for their situation, also evaluating the likely unintended consequences”.

What is the most effective treatment?



«The possible therapeutic choices that we have today (i.e surgery, radiotherapy and brachytherapy) have proven to be able to offer very good results in terms of both healing and long-survival – he clarifies Journal of Accounts, secretary of the Italian Society of Urological Oncology (SIUrO) -. They are valid and superimposable options especially for those forms of cancer that we know at low and intermediate risk of progression (that is, in practice, with little probability of evolving and giving metastases), which are the majority. While for the high-risk forms, “multimodal” treatments are generally proposed, i.e. combining different therapies. With equal efficacy for the results obtained against the disease, the choice must therefore be made taking into consideration the possible side effects, preferences and expectations of the person concerned. It is men who, weighing the pros and cons of each option, must decide what is best for their quality of life». See also 8 Essential Tips to Grow Your Flower Seeds in Your Lawn

And what is active surveillance instead?



“With active surveillance, the person affected by a small and minimally aggressive tumor is offered periodic examinations and checks – replies Conti -. This is valid for life or until the disease changes its initial characteristics. This makes it possible to avoid or postpone the active treatment and therefore the related side effects (first of all incontinence and erectile dysfunction), at the time of modification of the initial characteristics of the disease. For many patients it is difficult to accept the idea that action is not taken immediately to remove the tumor and become instead a “special surveillance”but it’s now been an established strategy for several years and the statistics indicate that less than two percent of men drop out of the protocol for anxiety reasons. It has also been demonstrated by various international researches that active surveillance does not reduce the chances of recovery or the quality of life”. See also Coronavirus, the latest news from Italy and the world on Covid, the green pass and vaccines

How important are the side effects of therapies on men’s quality of life?



So much, according to a recent survey sponsored by SIUrO. Eight out of ten patients state that their ordinary activities are impaired due to the disease: among them are work (61%), sex (57%) hobbies (48%) and sport (27%). More than 90% of patients reported changes on a psycho-physical level and the neoplasm has a negative impact especially on the uro-andrological level. In fact, 21% of patients claim to have had problems with impotence19% of incontinence and 11% ofinfertility.

Which doctor is better to trust?



«Several researches have demonstrated, at an international level, that the choice of treatment is greatly influenced by the specialist one sees at the beginning – answers Procopio -. The urologist tends to operate, the radiotherapist to propose radiations, but the “best” therapy must be personalized, evaluating different parameters, and calibrated to the individual patient. Urologist, radiotherapist, oncologist? Better a single team, which evaluates the individual case and then decides. As happens to the INT with the Prostate Program, born in 2004 to guarantee the patient total care, from diagnosis and throughout the course of the disease, up to rehabilitation and psychological support, without neglecting the intimate sphere. The skills and different professional skills integrate and complement each other to achieve new results in research and, at the same time, optimize the diagnostic and therapeutic process of the patient”. See also The 'Pink Ribbon' campaign kicks off

How to evaluate choosing the “right” center?



In the vast majority of cases there is no need to move and staying close to home is important, for patients and family members. Better to rely on a hospital that has a unit dedicated to the treatment of prostate cancer (or Prostate cancer unit), which are increasingly common in Italy too. It is present within them a multidisciplinary team which allows you to make more correct therapeutic choices, as several scientific studies have now shown: comparison between the various experts (urologist, radiotherapist, oncologist, psychologist, sexologist, rehabilitator) on the individual case allows you to offer the patient all the options available, explaining the pros and cons of each treatment. Also helping him to better recovery regarding the sexuality and management of side effects.