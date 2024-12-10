Prostate cancer affects the gland where seminal fluid is produced, which serves to feed and transport sperm. It is one of the most common cancers and in most cases it is limited to this part of the body, although sometimes it can be more aggressive and spread to other areas. When detected in the initial phase, the chances of cure are very high.

Causes of prostate cancer

Cell Mutation

Prostate cancer starts when some cells change and become abnormal. Changes in the DNA of these cells cause them to reproduce rapidly and can form a tumor that affects all the tissues of the prostate. Sometimes, there are cells that spread to other areas of the body causing metastasis.

There are some factors that increase the chance of getting prostate cancer:

– Aging. The risk increases as you get older.

– Genetics. Hereditary factors sometimes intervene in the development of the disease.

– Prostate cancer can cause urinary incontinence and erection problems.

Symptoms of prostate cancer

Asymptomatic until advanced

Prostate cancer is difficult to detect because it often does not present symptoms until it is more advanced. At that time it shows some common symptoms such as:

– Difficulty urinating.

– Bone pain.

– Erection problems.

– Blood-stained semen.

– Pelvic pain.

Prostate cancer diagnosis

Physical exam and blood tests

The doctor uses a physical examination and blood tests to diagnose prostate cancer. In the first case, the doctor performs a digital examination of the rectum, inserting a finger to capture possible abnormalities in the prostate. As a complement, you can perform a blood test to detect the presence of prostate-specific antigen at a higher than normal level.

There is also the possibility of using an ultrasound probe that is inserted into the rectum or performing an MRI. Finally, the doctor may order a biopsy with removal of prostate tissues for analysis.

Prostate cancer treatment and medication

Depends on the extent of the cancer

To decide what type of treatment to apply, the doctor must study the level of development of the disease and the speed with which it is growing. In less serious cases, it may not even be necessary to carry out prompt treatment and the doctor simply orders frequent monitoring, which consists of performing various analyzes and rectal examinations every so often.

Once it has been decided that treatment must begin, the two most used paths are surgery and radiotherapy. The surgery aims to remove the prostate and nearby tissues, as well as some lymph nodes. In addition, radiotherapy is used to eliminate cancer cells.

Another less used method is hormone therapy, which aims to stop the body from producing the male hormone testosterone. Prostate cancer has testosterone as an ally, so stopping its production causes cancer cells to develop more slowly.

In the case of cancer spreading to other parts of the body, chemotherapy is usually used as an aggressive method to try to eliminate the cancer cells.

Prostate cancer prevention

Healthy living habits

Some healthy habits can help reduce your chances of getting prostate cancer. It is advisable to follow a diet rich in fruits and vegetables. It is also important to follow a frequent exercise routine, which will help maintain weight at appropriate levels.