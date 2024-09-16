The results of the Aranote Phase III Study show that darolutamide plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) significantly reduced the risk of radiological progression or death of the 46% compared to placebo plus Adt in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancerThe results were presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (Esmo) Congress in Barcelona. “Darolutamide has demonstrated strong efficacy and safety, with or without chemotherapy, in these patients – explains Sergio Bracarda, president of the Italian Society of Uro-Oncology (Siuro) – We hope that regulatory approval will be rapid, in this way clinicians will have greater flexibility to adapt the treatment to the needs and characteristics of each patient”.

“In Italy, in 2023, 41,100 new cases of prostate cancer were estimated with an increase of 5,100 diagnoses in 3 years – he recalls Orazio Caffo, director of Oncology at the Santa Chiara Hospital in Trento -. On the other hand, progress in research and prevention is important. In 12 years (2007-2019), 30,745 deaths have been avoided in Italy. These are lives saved, with patients cured or able to live with metastatic disease for a long time”.

The impact of “metastatic prostate cancer on the daily lives of patients who develop symptoms related to the disease, however, can be significant – warns Caffo – Hence the strong clinical need for innovative therapies, such as darolutamide, a new-generation oral androgen receptor inhibitor. The 46% reduction in the risk of radiological progression or death is a very important fact, because it highlights the effective control of the metastatic disease. Darolutamide is not only able to delay disease progression, but also has an excellent tolerability profile, reducing the impact of treatment on the lives of patients affected by the neoplasia in the metastatic phase”.