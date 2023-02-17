Of Vera Martinella

A US research highlights the importance of proper nutrition, before and even after the diagnosis of cancer. Also beware of excessive weight loss

That a truly healthy lifestyle makes a difference to prostate health is nothing new. A lot of research has shown this: correct diet, at least two liters of water a day but little alcohol, regular physical activity it’s big be careful to avoid anything that can irritate the gland they are good rules useful to keep away the most common pathologies. A new American research, however, highlights and quantifies the crucial role of what you put on the table too for those who are already sick cancer: a patient who follows a diet rich in vegetables has a 52% lower risk of progression of the tumor and a 53% lower risk of recurrence.

New American survey what emerges from one US study just presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium, the main international congress on genitourinary neoplasms underway in San Francisco and in which the Italian Society of Uro-Oncology (SIUrO) also participates. The US investigation, which has enrolled over 2 thousand patients, opens new possible perspectives on the dietary recommendations of patients – underlines Sergio Bracarda, national president of SIUrO -. 10% of the participants saw the disease evolve in an average observation period of 7 and a half years and those who said they consumed more fruit and vegetables they are also the ones with lower chances of tumor recurrence or progression. In total there are more than 564,000 men in Italy who live after a diagnosis of prostate cancer and their number is constantly growing. It is a very widespread pathology and stopping the risk of its progression must be our priority. They serveFor, further investigations

to verify more thoroughly what is the best diet that must contemplate a balance between the various macronutrients. For example, those who are undergoing hormone therapy are likely to experience a strong loss of muscle mass. He therefore needs a protein diet and not just one rich in vegetables.

Who risks more With 36,000 new cases every year, prostate cancer is the most frequent type of cancer in men after the age of 50, but the numbers are also increasing among the youngest. There good news That, if identified at an early stage, today over 90% of patients are able to heal or live with the disease even for decades. Prostate cancer is a good tumor, which evolves slowly and is often not aggressive, so much so that it can only be kept under control, even for many years. Even for those patients who have an advanced stage disease, however, today, depending on the case, various effective treatments are available to slow down the neoplasm and allow patients to live well for a long time. The sfood lifestyles I am fundamental

both before and after a diagnosis of genitourinary malignancy – adds Bracarda, who is also director of the Department of Oncology at the Santa Maria di Terni Hospital -. Several studies have already highlighted the role, in the onset of prostate cancer, of a diet particularly rich in saturated fats and excessive consumption of red meat and dairy products. The same is true in renal cancer where too much fat of animal origin can be a contributing cause of the disease. Our advice for everyonepatient and not, that of follow a diet that is as varied and balanced as possible, with any specific recommendations. At the same time you have to lend great attention to body weight control.

Attention to quality of life Among the known causes that increase the chances of getting sick with prostate cancer, in fact, there are a high protein content in the diet and metabolic syndrome

, a disease characterized by increased abdominal circumference, arterial hypertension, hypertriglyceridemia, decreased levels of good HDL cholesterol and increased fasting blood glucose. As also indicated by the results of numerous studies presented at the San Francisco conference we have important therapeutic novelties on prostate, renal and bladder carcinomas – concludes the expert -. Treatments are more effective and able to increase life expectancy even for the most serious and advanced forms of cancer. In fact, the latest data underline that in Italy we got one five-year survival of over 80% for the four major urologic malignancies: prostate, bladder, kidney, and testis. Hence the need to also address other aspects such as, for example, nutrition or the preservation of a patient's sexual and reproductive capacities. Similarly, malnutrition and weight loss should not be underestimated, frequent problems in cancer patients that lead to a series of serious consequences: prolonged and repeated hospitalizations over time, increased toxicity of anticancer therapies and their lower efficacy, worsening of both the quality of life of the patient and of the prognosis.