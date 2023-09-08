Of Vera Martinella

Increasing one kilo a year between the ages of 17 and 29 increases the probability of having aggressive cancer by 13% and that of a lethal form by 27%. Cancer cases among young people are on the rise

Several studies, in recent days, have sounded the same alarm: cases of cancer at a young age have been growing for years and the trend does not seem to slow down. The latest upsurge, over the last three decades, was recorded among the under 50s by a worldwide research just published on scientific journal British Medical Journal Oncologyaccording to which cancers increased overall by 79% from 1990 to 2019. Incorrect lifestyles are especially under accusation: smoking, alcohol consumption and poor diet, which often leads to overweight, are too widespread and contribute significantly to the formation of various neoplasms. It is in this context that another worrying piece of news also comes in: gain weight during adolescence and over the 20 years it raises the possibilities not only of getting prostate cancer, but also of developing one more aggressive and lethal form.

The Swedish study the result of another study, presented during the last European Congress on obesity in Dublin by Scandinavian researchers, after analyzing the data relating to over 258,000 Swedish males aged between 17 and 60 followed on average for 40 years. There were 23,348 cases of prostate cancer recorded, on average in 70-year-old men, but the survey also highlighted a link between weight gain before the age of 30 and cancer. In particular, a boy who gains one kilo a year between the ages of 17 and 29 sees the probability of having aggressive prostate cancer rise by 13% and those of a lethal form by 27%. There are no more doubts: excess weight not only increases the chances of getting sick, but also of dying from cancer – says Sergio Bracarda, national president of the Italian Society of Uro-Oncology (SIUrO) -. Based on the results of various researches, 13 different types of cancer have been attributed to extra kilos, in particular those of endometrium, liverbreast, prostate and colorectal. Those who are obese risk developing more aggressive forms that are difficult to cure, just as they are more likely to have a recurrence of a previous tumor or to encounter complications during treatment. See also Parkinson's: patients helped by living in green spaces or by the sea. Here because

Who risks more With over 40,000 new cases every year, prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men over the age of 50, but the numbers are also on the rise among the younger generation. The good news that, if identified at an early stage, today over 90% of patients manage to recover or live together even for decades with the disease. Prostate cancer is a good tumor, which evolves slowly and is often not aggressive, so much so that it can only be kept under control, even for many years. Even for those patients who have an advanced stage disease, however, today, depending on the case, various effective treatments are available to slow down the neoplasm and allow patients to live well for a long time. The Food lifestyles are key both before and after a diagnosis of prostate cancer – adds Bracarda, who is also director of the Department of Oncology at the Santa Maria Hospital in Terni -. Several studies have already highlighted the role, in the onset of cancer, of a diet particularly rich in saturated fats and excessive consumption of red meat and dairy products. Among the known causes that increase the chances of getting prostate cancer, there are a high protein content in the diet and metabolic syndrome, a disease characterized by an increase in the circumference of the abdomen, arterial hypertension, hypertriglyceridemia, reduced levels of good cholesterol HDL and increased fasting blood glucose. See also Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, constituted by the Aisla Lazio section

The links between fat and cancer At the moment there are mainly five areas in which investigations are being carried out to understand the cause-effect relationships between obesity and tumors: insulin, chronic inflammation, estrogen, tumor growth factors and adipokines (substances produced by adipose tissue that have a pro- inflammatory). To be

under indictment

in particular the type of body fat distribution, as well as its absolute amount: visceral and abdominal fatlocated deep around the central organs of the body (such as intestines, heart, liver) and therefore not palpable, well more dangerous of the subcutaneous fat that accumulates on the surface, between the skin and muscles. One in eight men in Italy will come to terms with a diagnosis of prostate cancer, the cases of which in our country have been increasing for years – concludes Bracarda -. On the one hand, because the number of elderly people is growing and this neoplasm (like all, after all) in the vast majority of cases affects men over 65 years old. On the other, because they are incorrect lifestyles are increasingly common. Finally, it must be considered that by submitting to regular checkups especially with the PSA test

a greater number of men discover the presence of a mildly aggressive tumor, in the early stages, before it causes symptoms. See also Observatory for rare diseases, 'with new Lea more equity between Regions'