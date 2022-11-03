Blue November is known to be Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in Brazil. Men’s carelessness with health and factors such as obesity should serve as a warning for the increase in these cases.

Check out some information about the disease

The most common cancer in men

According to the Ministry of Health’s Mortality Information System, in 2021, 16,055 men died as a result of the disease, which corresponds to about 44 deaths per day. Prostate cancer is the most frequent tumor in men, excluding non-melanoma skin cancer, according to the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU).

In addition, the National Cancer Institute (Inca) points out that 65,480 cases of prostate cancer are expected in 2022. The institute also claims that it represents 29% of cancers diagnosed in Brazil.

Men are less concerned about their health

Another alarming fact is that, on average, men go to the doctor six times less than women. According to a survey carried out by the SBU, which used data from the Ministry of Health’s Outpatient Information System for 2022, pointed out that 1.2 million gynecological consultations were carried out in the Unified Health System (SUS) against 200,000 consultations by urologists. .

This difference is even greater when talking about adolescents: while gynecologists saw 74,593 girls up to 18 years of age in 2022, the number of boys who went to the urologist in the year was 5,634. That is: difference of more than 13 times.

Prostate cancer has no symptoms

The SBU also reinforces that it is essential to go to the urologist at least once a year, since early-stage prostate cancer, when there is a 90% chance of cure, has no symptoms.

When symptoms are present, the cancer is already at a more advanced stage and can cause the urge to urinate frequently and the presence of blood in the urine or semen.

The main risk factors for developing the disease are:

– Family history of prostate cancer in father, brother or uncle;

– Men of the black race;

– Obesity.