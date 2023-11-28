Every year, 3,000 men die from metastatic prostate cancer. By having the PSA level tested by your GP, the disease can be detected earlier and timely treatment is possible. Two patients tell their story: “If I can contribute anything to raising awareness among other men by sharing this story, a lot has already been gained.”
Elleke van Duin
Latest update:
10:10
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Prostate #cancer #treacherous #PSA #level #tested #detect #disease #earlier