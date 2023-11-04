The disease is also the 2nd leading cause of cancer death in this population, according to the Ministry of Health

Prostate cancer is the 2nd most common type of cancer in the male population in the country, behind only non-melanoma skin tumors. Furthermore, this is the 2nd cause of death from cancer in this population. The information is from Ministry of Health.

O Inca (National Cancer Institute) estimates that the country should register 71,700 new cases of prostate cancer per year in the 2023-2025 period. In a technical note for Blue November – the national campaign against the disease –, the ministry indicated that routine exams are not recommended for asymptomatic people.

The Ministry of Health stated that although there is no need to screen for the disease if there are no symptoms, men who have a family history of cancer or risk factors can be advised to undergo routine examinations if the doctor assesses the need.

“It is important to encourage this population to seek out the health unit for follow-up, regardless of age. The ministry’s effort is to strengthen educational and health communication actions aimed at the male population on self-care and prevention of the most prevalent cancers, in addition to other chronic diseases”declared the men’s health coordinator, Celmário Brandão.

The recommendation is that men have medical monitoring throughout their lives to prevent the disease. A healthcare unit should be sought if there is any suspicious change, such as:

difficulty urinating;

decreased urine flow;

need to urinate more often during the day or night; It is

presence of blood in the urine.

The investigation of prostate cancer is carried out by digital rectal examination and PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen). To diagnose the disease, a biopsy must be performed – if any changes are found in previous tests.

RISK FACTORS

According to the Ministry of Health, the main risk factors for prostate cancer are:

age – incidence and mortality increase significantly after age 60;

– incidence and mortality increase significantly after age 60; family history – father or brother with prostate cancer before the age of 60; It is

– father or brother with prostate cancer before the age of 60; It is food – overweight and obesity.

A WHO (World Health Organization) recommends changes in habits that help reduce the risk factors for the disease, such as:

tobacco control;

prevention of alcohol use;

practicing physical activity;

healthy eating;

combating a sedentary lifestyle; It is

combating obesity.

The SUS (Unified Health System) has multidisciplinary teams to carry out diagnosis and monitoring of men throughout all life cycles.

The system includes clinical, laboratory, endoscopic and radiological examinations, as well as surgical procedures and treatment in hospitals qualified in oncology.

The Ministry of Health declared that information does not replace a medical consultation and that it is essential that the population seek professional help from the health service.