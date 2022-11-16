5-10% of prostate cancers it is associated with an inherited genetic mutation. Those familiar with other cases of cancer not only among male relatives, but also in the female part of the family tree, should consult a geneticist. This is the message of the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) in Milan in the month internationally dedicated to raising awareness of male cancer by the Movember Foundation, from the fusion of the English words ‘moustache’ and ‘november’.

In the scientific world – recall the IEO – it is known that the presence of specific germline genetic alterations, which are inherited from parents and can be transmitted to offspring, increases the risk of developing prostate cancer. But information to the male population on when and how to take action to identify these mutations is still fragmentary. “AND’ A major awareness campaign on the importance of familiarity is needed to keep prostate cancer under control, which in Italy is the most frequent “oncological” disease in males, with over 470,000 men diagnosed and more than 36,000 new cases every year – says Ottavio de Cobelli, director of the Ieo Prostate Program -. Knowing whether or not you are a carrier of a genetic mutation can mean saving your life and its quality and at the same time protecting your children, reducing the global impact of this cancer. Today there are targeted therapies for hereditary tumors which unfortunately are more aggressive, and there is the possibility of carrying out a cascade screening of healthy family members at risk, activating surveillance and prevention programmes”.

“Always remember that the most powerful tool we have against prostate cancer is the prevention, in its meaning of early diagnosis – underlines the specialist – A tumor discovered in the initial stage, depending on the case, can be kept under active surveillance or it can be removed with minimally invasive robotic surgery or with a short course of radiotherapy, with reduced side effects and without the need for other treatments. Familiarity gives fundamental signals for early diagnosis and the indications – specifies de Cobelli – can also come from the female branch of the family”.

But who should investigate familiarity, and how? “The current guidelines for prostate cancer – explains Stefano Luzzago, IEO Urology Division – recommend genetic counseling, and therefore any genetic testing, in patients who have already developed particularly aggressive prostate cancer and have another member of the family who had this neoplasm before the age of 60. Furthermore”, counseling is recommended “in healthy individuals who have at least three people in the family with a diagnosis of prostate cancer under 60”. And attention: “It should be mailed also pay attention to the female elements of the family for the presence of more cases of other tumors, for example in the breast and ovary. Children and siblings of women with a suspected or already established germline mutation, for example in the BRCA genes, should be offered genetic testing.”

“The most known genes for predisposition to prostate cancer – illustrates Bernardo Bonanni, director of the Division of Prevention and Oncological Genetics and coordinator of the High Risk Center (HRC) Ieo – are associated with a high risk of developing other tumors: breast, ovarian, pancreas, colorectal, endometrium, melanoma depending on the case. These are the genes Brca1 and especially Brca2, but other genes which, like Brca1 and 2, are involved in DNA repair mechanisms may also be responsible, including Atm and the MisMatch Repair (Mmr) genes associated with Lynch syndrome, as well as the genes Chek2 and Hoxb13 (the only one specific for prostate cancer, but very rare). Patients carrying these germline mutations, in addition to having more chances of getting sick, can develop prostate cancer at a young age, before the age of 50. It is very important to underline that being a mutation carrier means having a hereditary syndrome which always conditions a multi-organ risk (one gene, more diseases). Therefore these patients and their ‘mutated’ family members should preferably be followed up in specific multidisciplinary clinical services such as the HRC we have in IEO”.

“So here are our recommendations, which follow international guidelines”, sums up de Cobelli: “Carrying out a first urological visit and carrying out the PSA test starting from the age of 50 if there is no relevant family history of breast cancer If, on the other hand, a subject has several family members who have developed this tumor, the first check-up should be anticipated at 45 and at 40 if he has discovered that he is a carrier of a BRCA mutation, in particular if in the BRCA2 gene.Having a BRCA2 mutation anticipates therefore 10 years is the age at which to go to the urologist and therefore allows 10 more years of prevention, increasing the possibility of keeping the tumor in check by 10 times”.