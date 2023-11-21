Artificial intelligence to improve prostate cancer diagnosis by avoiding unnecessary biopsies, with substantial benefits for patients and the healthcare system, thanks to cost reduction. This is the objective of the Flute project (Federate Learning and multi-party computation Techniques for prostate cancer) which aims to develop a cutting-edge AI tool for the diagnosis of this neoplasm, the second most commonly identified in men worldwide and which in Italy, in 2022, with 40,500 diagnoses is the most frequent in men in our country. Flute is an initiative funded under the Horizon Europe Framework Program to promote data-driven healthcare.

There The European Commission has granted total funding of 7 million euros for a 3-year consortium which includes an interdisciplinary team of 11 partners: the only Italian one is the Romagna Institute for the Study of Tumors ‘Dino Amadori’ – Irst Irccs of Meldola. “5-year survival in prostate cancer in Italy exceeds 90% and we have various tools available to combat the disease, ranging from surgery to chemotherapy to radiotherapy to targeted therapies up to nuclear medicine”, explains Giovanni Martinelli, scientific director of the ‘Dino Amadori’ Institute.

There treatment of this disease requires a multidisciplinary approach, in which it is now necessary to also include artificial intelligence. The Flute project is set to revolutionize the use of healthcare data, thanks to an approach that preserves patient privacy, ensuring that data does not have to leave the secure hospital databases where it is stored.

“One of the objectives of Flute is to validate the Federated Learning model in the treatment of prostate cancer”, says Nicola Gentili, Data Unit coordinator of the IRST ‘Dino Amadori’ IRCCS and Principal Investigator of the Flute Project.

“In addition to the clinical ones – he continues – there are also very important methodological purposes. In fact, in the consortium made up of 11 members both treatment centers and technology partners are included. Federated Learning is a collaborative Machine Learning technique capable of exploiting knowledge present in multiple databases, without the need to share it. In this way the data remains within the centers that own it, in total security, and is used to create a common predictive model, i.e. a shared algorithm.”

The 11 members of the consortium consist of three clinical and data partners from separate countries, three small and medium-sized technology companies, three technology research partners, one legal/ethical partner and one standards organization. The different skills of the consortium members will ensure a complete and effective implementation of the project.