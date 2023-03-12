Home page World

A study provides new insights into prostate cancer. There is a possible link between nitrate in tap water and prostate cancer risk.

Frankfurt/Barcelona – Almost half a million people are diagnosed with cancer every year. Particularly Men get it about 20 percent more often than women. Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer that men suffer from. A study found that smoking prostate cancer patients have a 20 percent higher riskto die of cancer.

However, important new insights into the disease can always be gained through research. Another study from Spain now shows a possible connection between tap water and prostate cancer.

New cases of prostate cancer 68,579 deaths from prostate cancer 15,040 early detection program From the age of 45 years Source: Logo Center for Cancer Registry Data (RKI)

Prostate cancer and tap water: Study shows possible connection

A balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle can already minimize health risks. However, this does not always protect against illness. A study of Barcelona Institute for Global Healththat in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives was published, even suggests a connection between the consumption of plain tap water and the risk of developing prostate cancer. The reason for this is nitrate.

The aim of the study was to assess whether there is an association between the intake of nitrates and trihalomethanes (THM) in water and the risk of prostate cancer. These two compounds are among the most common contaminants in drinking water. The nitrate is mainly found in fertilizers and manure, which is washed into the groundwater and rivers by rain. THM is a by-product of drinking water disinfection. The substance can also be absorbed through the respiratory tract and the skin.

Prostate cancer screening: Researchers found that too much nitrate can increase the risk of developing the disease. (symbol photo) © Image Source/Imago

Prostate cancer risk increases with increased nitrate intake: study provides insights

The research team studied a total of 697 cases of prostate cancer in Spanish hospitals between 2008 and 2013. Aggressive tumors were found in 97 cases. The control group consisted of 927 men aged 38 to 85 who had not been diagnosed with cancer at the time of the study. Based on where they lived, the amount of water they drank, and the way the water was consumed, the average amount of nitrates and THM that the men had drunk since the age of 18 could be estimated.

The researchers found that the higher the nitrate intake, the higher the likelihood of developing prostate cancer. The research showed that participants who ingested a higher amount of nitrate from water were 1.6 times more likely to develop low- or moderate-grade prostate cancer. The researchers defined a higher intake of nitrate as more than 14 milligrams per day. The likelihood of developing an aggressive prostate tumor was almost three times higher compared to participants who consumed low levels of nitrates from water (less than 6 milligrams per day).

Researchers warn: Drinking tap water can lead to prostate cancer

“The risks associated with ingesting nitrates from water are already being observed in people consuming water with nitrate levels below the maximum allowed by European guidelines,” said study leader and author Carolina Donat-Vargas. in a press release. According to Donat-Vargas, this is 50 milligrams of nitrate per liter of water.

However, the researchers warn that drinking water does not directly lead to prostate cancer. It’s just the first point that suggests a connection. However, no connection could be found between the intake of THM in drinking water and prostate cancer. However, the situation is different for inhalation and contact with the skin. Both of these types of THM intake have been linked to the development of prostate tumors. However, further investigations are also required here.

Diet plays role in possible link between prostate cancer and drinking water

In addition, the identified association between nitrate intake and prostate cancer could only be demonstrated in men who consumed little fiber, fruit, vegetables and vitamin C. “Antioxidants, vitamins and polyphenols in fruits and vegetables can inhibit the formation of nitrosamines – compounds with carcinogenic potential – in the stomach,” explains Donat-Vargas. “In addition, vitamin C has shown significant anti-tumor activity. And fiber, in turn, benefits gut bacteria, which protect against toxins from food, including nitrosamines.”

