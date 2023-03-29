A new combination of cancer drugs marks a 37% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death

A new drug therapy has been discovered for the treatment of prostate cancer: it is a combination therapy that has come to the Phase 3 clinical trial and is getting closer to approval. The treatment consists of the combination of two drugs, talazoparib and enzalutamidewhich in the testing phase resulted in a 37% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death compared to treatment with enzalutamide and placebo. At this point, approval is awaited from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, the US government body that deals with the regulation of food and pharmaceutical products) which should arrive already this yearby the end of 2023.

prostate cancer: The research — The results of clinical trial were presented by Dr Neeraj Agarwal, professor of oncology, lead investigator of this study and director of cancer research at the University of Utah's Huntsman Cancer Institute, who wanted to focus not only on the effect of the treatments, but also on how important it is manage and limit side effects as much as possible, thereby increasing the patient's quality of life: "As a physician, I want my patients to be able to enjoy life while being treated for cancer. Clinical trials help us find better cancer treatments with fewer side effects. Those affected by cancer can hope that treatment will consistently improve their health."

What are talazoparib and enzalutamide? — Enzalutamide is one hormone therapy for the treatment of prostate cancer, which works by blocking testosterone, without which prostate cancer cells cannot grow. This drug has been combined with Talazoparib, which is a Poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor, an enzyme that helps damaged cells repair themselves: the drug then blocks the repair of cancer cells, causing them to die. Already a 2017 study had suggested that PARP inhibitors, in combination with testosterone-blocking drugs, could bring benefits for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. This led Pfizer researchers to develop this combined therapycomposed precisely by the PARP inhibitor talazoparib and by enzalutamide, which blocks testosterone.