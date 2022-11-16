from Online editorial staff

According to what emerged from the Ipsos survey, Italian men seem reluctant to prevent it, yet prostate cancer is among the most common in the male population

Although the cases of incidence are 40,000 a year and 7,000 dead, Italian adults do not do prevention for prostate cancer. Only 6% of Italian men have performed an oncological screening to prevent this type of carcinoma while 40% have not done any type of check and 57% exclusively a generic control. These are the numbers that emerged from the Ipsos study presented today in Rome during the Androday conference, organized by the Pro Foundation. During the conference, the project for national screening on the familiarity of prostate cancer, promoted by the Foundation, Fnomceo and Agenas with the support of Netmedica. According to what emerged from the survey, Italian men would seem reluctant to prevent it, yet prostate cancer is among the most common in the male population. Although heritability is estimated at around 58%, one of the highest rates among the most common tumours, only one Italian out of three is aware of how the hereditary factor plays a fundamental role. The study, carried out on a sample of men aged between 50 and 70, also revealed that the majority of those interviewed do not consider it important to lead a healthy lifestyle. Only 23%, in fact, say they have a controlled diet and exercise. See also Seven research projects for ALS

Most importantly, men whose father or brother has had prostate cancer are twice as likely to get the disease themselves – explained the professor Vincenzo Mirone, President of the PRO Onlus Foundation -. The risk increases as the number of sick relatives increases. For those who have had a sick father and brother, or two brothers, the chances of receiving the dreaded diagnosis rise to 55 percent at age 75. It is not enough to call into question a generic familiarity to hypothesize a generic risk: the age, the diagnosis and the number of relatives who have had prostate cancer must be taken into consideration. The project – illustrated during the conference by Paolo Misericordia of the Scientific Directorate of Net Medica Italia, Rino Moraglia of the Strategic Directorate of Net Medica Italia and by Professor Vincenzo Mirone, President of the PRO Onlus Foundation – aims precisely to evaluate the characteristics of a screening family history of prostate cancer. The study, in fact, underlines how prevention and awareness of the family history of this type of cancer play a fundamental role in reaching an early diagnosis. See also How Fast Does Hair Grow