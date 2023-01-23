Among the greatest internationally recognized talents in the history of Formula 1, the name of Alain Prost is undoubtedly one of the most cited. The only world champion of French nationality in over 70 years of Circus, the Professor won well four world titles in his career, with a personal palmarès that could have been even richer if it hadn’t been for his celebrated and famous battle with Ayrton Senna, which hindered his affirmations between the 80s and 90s. Prost’s undeniable potential was demonstrated by the other four world championships he closed as vice-champion, in a career temporarily interrupted in 1992, when the Frenchman decided to take a sabbatical year after a disappointing season behind the wheel of Ferrari.

The fact remains, as already indicated, that Prost climbed to the top of the world on four occasions: 1985, 1986, 1988 and 1993. Interviewed by The Team on which was, in his opinion, the title that impressed him the most, Prost did not hesitate in answering: “Undoubtedly that of the 1986 – he has declared – because it was the purest one. We didn’t start as favorites with the McLaren MP4/2C. That car was inferior to the Williams-Honda of Nigel Mansell and Nelson Piquet. Our TAG-funded Porsche engine wasn’t as powerful as theirs. We won because the our team was cohesiveunited and because there was a great atmosphere between us”.

A team that therefore made its compactness its strong point, starting with the teammate that Prost found himself alongside in that 1986: Keke Rosberg. According to the Professorthe Finn was in fact one of the best team-mates met: “I was told it would be a disaster – he added – and actually Keke he proved to be a great teammate“.