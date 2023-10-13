Verstappen three-time world champion

In the Sprint race of the Qatar Grand Prix, Max Verstappen he mathematically became world champion with six races to spare, obtaining the title even without winning the race and at the same time taking advantage of the retirement of his teammate Sergio Perez. The following day, with the 2023 world championship definitively in his pocket, the Dutchman from Red Bull listened to his instincts again, aiming for victory without limiting himself to managing a positive result, crossing the finish line first.

Prost’s praise

In this way, the three-time world champion climbed to the top step of the podium for the 49th time in his career, at -2 from the total successes achieved by Alain Prost in the general classification. The Frenchman, interviewed by The Teamhad the opportunity to express an opinion on the goals achieved so far by the Red Bull #1, also analyzing his progress during his short career, but already full of triumphs: “Winning a third title is already something great – explained the ‘Professor’ – but getting three consecutive is something even bigger, because only a few big names have achieved it. But I believe what makes Verstappen so great and strong is his ability to be a great driver who he knew how to improve himself so as to never stumble and always want more“.

Progress and fears of domination in the future too

In this regard, Prost referred to the first years of Verstappen’s career, during which the Dutchman sought success in every way possible without the maturity that he now boasts, and which allows him to be even more successful: “There is no doubt that he has managed to become a great driver – he continued – but what makes it even stronger, second but, it’s how he learned to be one with his car and his team. He is a complete and very talented rider who seeks perfection every day. When you hear the driver complaining about the bad behavior of his car during free practice on Friday morning, it’s not the anger of the boy who made mistakes and sometimes ended up in the wall due to his impatience. No, this Max he passed away at the end of 2021, at the end of his magnificent battle against Lewis Hamilton. I won’t talk about the controversial finale in Abu Dhabi, but about the way he and his Red Bull fought against Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes all season. Beating the seven-time world champion gave him confidence and self-assurance. That first title made him stronger – added the former Renault, Ferrari, McLaren and Williams – he has since calmed down, except in his pursuit of perfection. It’s a bad sign for the competition, because I don’t think it will go away anytime soon. The next two years without regulatory changes won’t do much to change its current strength. Starting from 2026, being in symbiosis with his team, they will be able to face the challenge together and fight at least for the title.”

What if a crisis occurs?

But what will happen if Red Bull, for any reason, is unable to guarantee its driver a competitive car like that of recent years? Would you accept a crisis situation or immediately look for an alternative to get back into the fight for success? “When I was driving, the The most difficult thing for me has always been to be excluded from the fight for the championship – concluded Prost – I wanted to fight until the end, and there is nothing worse than experiencing the 1987 or 1991 seasons, when the car didn’t allow you to be among the first. I think it’s the same for Verstappen and that he will be able to manage his motivationnot because he wants the seven titles of Schumacher or Hamilton, but because he is capable of winning every weekend, and will probably stay that way for a few years.”

Prost and Vettel in Verstappen’s sights

As indicated previously, Prost boasts four world titles and 51 total victories in Formula 1, which places him in fourth place overall among the most successful drivers in the history of Formula 1. In front of him, occupying the third step of the podium, is Sebastian Vettel, also a four-time world champion and with 53 victories. For Verstappen the next objective will not only be to match these drivers in the roll of honor of world championships won, but also in that of victories achieved. With five races to go, the Dutch could overtake both in this special ranking already this yearand then chase Michael Schumacher (93 victories) and Lewis Hamilton, currently in the lead with 101 wins.