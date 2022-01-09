The world championship duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, so close and no holds barred, has brought to the memory of many fans the challenge that inflamed Formula 1 at the turn of the 80s and 90s, still considered today as one of the most spectacular and exciting ever: the one between Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna. Teammates in McLaren from 1988 to 1990, before the Frenchman left for Ferrari, the Professor he retraced some of the most famous moments of their dualism in an interview with Nico Rosberg’s YouTube channel, also confessing a hitherto little known background.

The current Alpine councilor, in fact, focused on the period in which he made his decision to retire from competitions in 1993, the year in which he won his fourth world title and ended his career with the famous celebration on the podium in Adelaide together. to the late Brazilian: “Ayrton was focusing on our challenge, putting in 110% – said the French – his biggest motivation wasalmost exclusively that being able to beat me, while for me it was not entirely so. For this reason, after my retirement in ’93, Senna has never been the same. His armor, which he had built in our rivalry, was gone, and he appeared fragile. For 1994 I had received an offer from McLaren, which had chosen Peugeot as its engine supplier. Two days after my last GP, Senna called me and asked me to accept the offer. He told me: ‘Alain, you have to stay in F1. Nobody motivates me among other drivers like you. ‘ It was truly sensational“.

Prost never accepted the offer of the English team, from which Senna took leave to complete the transfer to Williams for 1994, a season in which he tragically died in the San Marino GP. Speaking of relations with the South American, Prost confessed an episode of which he still regrets today, while remembering that he had not had the slightest regret in advising McLaren to sign the future three-time world champion for 1988: “I don’t regret choosing him as my teammate, because I thought about the good of the team – he has declared – but already in the first year I felt a preference for Ayrton on the part of everyone. The audience was split between him and me, and I was seen as the bad guy. Also, he was the youngest driver, while I was the oldest driver. A bit like what happened in Ferrari with Leclerc and Vettel. In Imola, in 1989, there was an argument between us, and Senna was really destroyed because he realized he was wrong, almost coming to tears. the I told what had happened in confidence to a French journalist who, however, spread the news. It was a mistake on my part, and from there relations cooled. However – he concluded – my life is linked to Ayrton. Today Brazil is my second home, and on social networks I have many followers from that country. Also, I am in contact with his sister, Viviane. It is as if the division that existed during our rivalry had disappeared and the human side had taken over ”.