Prost-Schumacher, we came close

It is said that it is better not to have two roosters in the coop. Alain Prost and Michael Schumacher were undoubtedly two who were not watching each other’s glory as spectators, and therefore their destiny was to be adversaries, not teammates. Ferrari, however, came up with the crazy idea of ​​lining them up together in the 1996 season, to compose a stellar driver line-up, with six world titles. It was Prost himself who revealed a market scenario that passed mostly in silence and never verified: as is known, Ferrari chose Eddie Irvine, even though he had had the OK from the Professor – 40 years old at the time of the negotiations and already withdrawn for two years for a second lead role.

Prost’s words

“After 1993 (year of definitive withdrawal, nda) I had the opportunity to return to Formula 1 with McLaren and also with Ferrari. I spoke to Jean Todt and Michael was already there. I said if I signed, we need to be clear and what I need to do is the second guidehelping Michael and Ferrari become world champions“, this is the Professor on the podcast Beyond the Grid. “I didn’t want to have any kind of discussion. Michael would have been number one and I would have been number two, it would have been a chance to come back, but it didn’t work out. I wanted to participate in Ferrari’s success, that was my challenge at the time. My role would have been to help Jean, the team and of course Michael, I had to be clear about that, the human aspect has always been very important to me. There was no competing with Michael after a two or three year retirement. What I could do was help and it could be a good challenge: I talked to Jean for a long time, but it didn’t go well. Perhaps you should ask Todt about the reasons, but maybe it was better for me“.

Prost-Ferrari, it would have been a sensational comeback

The Professor’s would have been a return to Maranello that would undoubtedly have made noise. Prost and Ferrari broke up in a stormy way in 1991: the driver was even fired before the end of the season following certainly not flattering statements about the Ferrari 643. After the failure of the second marriage, Prost moved to the other side of the “barricade” , took over the structures of Ligier and founded the team that carried his name in F1 from 1997 to 2001.