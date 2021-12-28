The last laps of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, final act of the 2021 world championship, will long be remembered as one of the most discussed and intense episodes in the recent history of Formula 1. Nicholas Latifi’s accident in the closing bars, such as to force Race Direction to decree Safety Car, indirectly favored Red Bull and Max Verstappen, able to take advantage of the circumstance by implementing a tire change contrary to what Lewis Hamilton did, at that moment leader of the race and very close to winning the eighth world title.

Instead, with the safety car returned to the pit lane before the last lap, and with Michael Masi which forced the single-seaters placed between Hamilton and Verstappen to be able to double, the world champion success went to the 24-year-old Dutchman, favored by fresh tires that are more performing than those of his English rival. However, the stewards’ choices have sent her into a rage Mercedes, ready to appeal to question the outcome of the championship. A move that the German team did not however apply, while noting all its opposition to what happened to Yas Marina.

In this regard, a former Formula 1 driver also sided with the German house, understanding all the anger for the Abu Dhabi final: Alain Prost. The Frenchman, four times world champion, in fact criticized the decision of the Clerk of the Course in requiring only the lapped cars positioned between the two title contenders to be able to split, without the same ‘green light’ being commanded also to the other drivers. dubbed in the rest of the group: “Perhaps the management of the safety car was not correct – specified the Professor to motorsport.nl – in my opinion it was at the limit, even if it is always difficult to evaluate as an outsider. However, it was odd. Normally it would have to wait until all lapped cars had passed the safety car, at which point the race would have ended behind the safety car. Judging is still complex, because you don’t have all the information and you don’t know what the teams have been told, but I can understand the frustration of the Mercedes. On the other hand, sometimes you just need a little luck, and I have to say that Max has had very little of that this year. It is just like in real life – he concluded – once you have an opportunity like this, you have to grab it with both hands ”.