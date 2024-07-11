The return of ‘bad Max’?

The hat-trick of races in Spain, Austria and Great Britain has brought the topic back to the centre of discussion Max Verstappen’s ‘aggressive’ driving style. The Dutch champion, in an attempt to make up for a struggling Red Bull, brought out a certain roughness in the duels that had characterized him in the early years of his career and then again in the epic 2021 season, but which had diminished in recent years due to the evident technical superiority of his vehicle.

Especially in the Austrian GP Verstappen found himself at the centre of controversy for the accident in which he was involved with Lando NorrisThe two friends-rivals were playing each other to win the race but a contact ended the challengeforcing the Englishman to retire and causing Verstappen to drop to fifth position. The stewards assessed the episode as “predominantly“world champion’s faultpenalizing him by 10 seconds.

A question of reputation

The four-time world champion Alain Prost was interviewed by The Team regarding Verstappen’s attitude on the track, but according to the Professor it is wrong to point out the current Red Bull star as an unfair driver.I don’t believe there was an attacker and a victim. – said Prost, returning to what happened at the Red Bull Ring – I agree with the verdict that Max was the main culprit. He was penalized, but I think it was mostly an unfortunate racing accident. Verstappen moved slightly to the left, but I don’t think the contact was intentional. It’s just a few centimetres and Lando could have also moved a few centimetres and gone over the kerbs.“.

Hasselt’s #1 is also in the crosshairs of critics for the infamous ‘changes of direction’ when braking. Even on this point, however, Prost is much more ‘permissive’ in his assessment than certain insiders: “Penalties should not be based on reputation, but on facts. – declared Prost – It’s not that strange that you try to close the gap on the left when the next corner goes right. That’s how you stop someone from overtaking you and it’s been going on for as long as racing has existed. Yes, Max is a very tough driver. That’s in his DNA and it won’t change. But that also makes him so tough and he shouldn’t pay the price for his tough image. Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher had the same reputation as aggressive drivers“.