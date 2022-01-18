Alain Prost in 2022 he will no longer be a consultant for Alpine. The four-time world champion in F1 has decided to leave his role within the transalpine team due to an evident incompatibility found with the CEO Laurent Rossi, guilty according to Prost of wanting all the spotlights for himself and having wanted eliminate the previous management which saw in addition to Prost in the executive cadres of Alpine / Renault also Cyril Abiteboul and Marcin Budkowski.

The ‘Professor’ obviously did not have time to find a plan-B for 2022, but reached by the French newspaper L’Equipe in an interview by Frederic Ferret he revealed that he was one step away from running for president of the FIA ​​to pick up the legacy of Jean Todt, a position now held by Mohammed Ben Sulayem: “I was very close to running as president of the FIA, but it was too late now – Prost said – I have been in F1 for almost 40 years covering all possible figures, from driver to team manager, passing through the boards of directors of McLaren and Renault. I also chaired the GPWC, which is the championship that the manufacturers wanted to create at the end of the 2000s to counter Bernie Ecclestone’s power in F1. I would have liked to have been at the head of the FIA, but at the moment I’m not looking for anything in particular, I just want to be happy and work with people I feel in harmony with ”.