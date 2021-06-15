The 2021 Formula 1 season is showing how fundamental it is for a driver arriving within a new team, even in times of simulators and artificial intelligence. gain experience with the machine. All the riders who changed teams during the winter, or who returned after a long period of stoppage, struggled to adapt to the new realities. The only one for whom this adaptation phase seemed extremely short was Carlos Sainz, who switched from McLaren to Ferrari. All the others, from Vettel to Alonso, from Perez to Ricciardo, have had – or are still needing – time to process the change in habits.

This question is fundamental today, with extremely complex cars, but it was also in the past. An interesting testimony from the four-time world champion thought about it, Alain Prost. The Frenchman was a guest on the podcast F1 Nation, in which he also found his box mate during the 1993 season: Damon Hill. Prost had arrived on a sabbatical after his stormy farewell to Ferrari and made a deal with Williams, the best single-seater on the grid at the time. At the end of the season the Frenchman won the last world title of his career and retired permanently from the Circus.

That league is generally regarded as one conquest ‘easy’ by the Professor. Prost himself, however, explained how he was shocked to get back on track at the wheel of an F1 during his first tests with the new team, held at Estoril in September 1992. “When I returned to Portugal, I wondered why I came back. It was a shock, physically and mentally”Revealed the French. “I was really fit. I had 5% fat mass on my body. But when I arrived in September, having a really good condition for [testare] Formula 1, I felt completely lost. This means that everything is done out [dalla macchina] it is important, but not as important as all the work inside an F1 car. All the muscles you train are different muscles. All the physiology, the vision and everything else… you can’t train those things outside [dalla F1]” concluded Prost.