In the continuous coming-and-going generated by the ‘revolving doors’ put into operation in the Alpine house by CEO Luca De Meo – who in the space of 12 months killed Cyril Abiteboul, Marcin Budkowski and Alain Prost, instead bringing Davide Brivio and, perhaps, Otmar Szafnauer into the team – the departure that made the most noise was certainly that of the four-time world champion. The Professor actually voluntarily chose not to renew the contract with the Losanga house but was very annoyed by the rumors leaked by the Enstone team about his separation from the team. Today, therefore, Prost is ‘released’ and his experience could appeal to many in the Circus.

Interviewed by the site RacingNews365, the Frenchman talked about his future, making it clear that he is willing to continue working in the environment he now calls “home” since 1980, the year of his first season as a driver. “I haven’t received any offers yet – explained the 66-year-old Frenchman, who since 2015 had returned to collaborate with Renault – I am a free person. For sure I have a lot of experience in Formula 1 and if I can still use it, I will. Because this is almost my world. It’s my family in a way. I know everyone. But I’m not looking for a job “.

An immediate return to work is certainly not a necessity for Prost, but he admitted that he could consider offers, if there were the right conditions. “I am 66 years old and I am also doing several deals outside [dalla F1]. But yeah, in all honesty if I can stay involved in Formula 1 in one way, that would be my goal. That’s for sure” stressed the former transalpine champion. The work environment, however, will need to be an important component of Prost’s new employment. The intention is to avoid the repetition of unpleasant situations such as those that occurred in Alpine: “[Il mio ruolo] it must be clear. At Renault it wasn’t clear enough and people are very jealous, because they want to have the spotlight. So I’m very careful about this “ he concluded.