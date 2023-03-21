Prosperity | Working group: The doctor should be able to prescribe an exercise and culture prescription

According to the report, the costs of sickness are greater than the costs of ensuring the conditions for well-being.

Medical it should be possible to prescribe an exercise and culture prescription in the same way as, for example, physical therapy. This is what the working group appointed by the Ministry of Education and Culture suggests.

In the working group’s opinion, the prescription must be accompanied by multiprofessional activation support and counseling. You must also receive health insurance compensation for cultural and sports services prescribed by a doctor. This would require changing the law as it has been in the past, when you could also receive limited health insurance reimbursement for treatment at a health center.

The working group has collected information on the well-being effects of culture and physical activity and prepared proposals for the necessary policy guidelines.

An explanation according to, the need for care services increases as a result of lifestyle changes in addition to aging.

Immobility and the weakening of cultural and social capital are, according to studies, key reasons for the increase in nausea.

