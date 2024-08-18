Prosperity | The benefits of the summer vacation are wasted even in a couple of days – A stress expert shares his tips for returning to everyday life

Welfare|If everyday work is lived in a way where restorative activities are forgotten, it will inevitably be reflected in well-being, the psychologist points out.

If returning to work after a vacation is difficult, there may be a solution

Annastiina Lehtonen HS

13:03

At most a couple of weeks. Those who have returned to work from such a long vacation usually have time to enjoy the restorative effect of the vacation.

But fortunately, you can also influence the matter yourself.

This is stated by the special expert of the Occupational Health Association Anniina Virtanen – an office worker who has just finished his summer vacation himself. He is familiar with reconciling work and everyday life and psychological recovery.