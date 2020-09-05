The economy must become more sustainable and use resources more sparingly. A system change is not necessary for this. From Carsten Mumm

In view of the many structural challenges of our time, including climate change, increasing demand for resources, increasing environmental pollution, demographic development in western industrialized nations and digital change, the question arises whether economic growth will still make sense in the future.

The most pressing challenge at the moment, however, is to absorb the enormous personal, social and economic consequences of the corona pandemic. Economies and companies must be put in a position as quickly as possible to mitigate negative income effects and exploding national debt. However, it would be fatal if the economy were to revive if the already known and still relevant problem areas were left out. Rather, right now there is an opportunity to set the right course at the same time as the economic recovery in order to take a step forward in overcoming all of the challenges mentioned. The recovery from the crisis should ideally be used to generate “new” – that is, acceptable and in this sense “good” – growth.

Indeed, “good” growth that respects the needs of people, nature and future generations alike can be an important part of the solution. Future growth does not just mean “more”, but above all “more tolerable”. In the past few years, technical progress has been an increasingly important growth driver. Growth arises from change and progress, enables more resource-efficient production and serves to improve quality. The increasing world population can hardly be prevented from increasing their level of prosperity. In the past 200 years or so, industrialization, automation and globalization have contributed to a significant increase in aggregate global prosperity. The proportion of people living in extreme poverty – i.e. less than 1.90 US dollars per day based on the current situation – has fallen from 85 percent in 1800 to nine percent in 2017.

The global community wants to completely eradicate extreme poverty by 2030 – a development that would be impossible without growth. In the past few years, the falling energy intensity of production has resulted in a relative decoupling of growth from resource consumption. Digitization will intensify this trend as the proportion of less energy-intensive services in total production will continue to increase. Value creation is increasingly dematerialized, human capital is playing an increasingly important role as a production factor at the expense of physical capital and the use of resources. Since human capital can be used decentrally with the help of digitization, i.e. from anywhere in the world, an ever-broader section of the population is enabled to participate in the increasing prosperity. So the question is not “whether growth” but “what growth”. The analysis of various alternative growth paradigms shows that growth and environmental protection must be reconciled. The “green growth” approach allows economically, socially and ecologically sustainable growth. Implementation requires a modernization of the entire economy, a structural change in production and consumer behavior, but not a system change. By evaluating natural resources and pricing externalities – such as air pollution – sustainable growth can be made more economically viable.

The prerequisite for this is that politics is based on social values ​​and ideas and provides appropriate, reliable incentives for action and decision-making. In the event of market failure, government regulation is required, for example because there are no scarcity prices for some natural resources such as clean air. The needs formulated by consumers can then be provided by companies in a decentralized manner using market-based processes, using the latest technologies.

About Carsten Mumm

The trained banker and graduate economist heads the capital market analysis of the private bank Donner & Reuschel. Since 2017 he has also been the company’s chief economist. He has been professionally involved in capital investments since 1998. In 2006 he qualified as a Chartered Financial Analyst.